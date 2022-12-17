By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes an Eagles-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below.

Philadelphia has taken control of the NFC East with their 12-1 record, zeroing in on home-field advantage in the playoffs. Philadelphia began their season on an eight-game winning streak before losing. Since that lone loss, the Eagles have won the next four games by a combined +59 margin.

Chicago is stuck in a rebuild, suffering through a 3-10 season, last place in the NFC North. New head coach Matt Eberflus is up for a tall task. On the bright side, Chicago may have found their quarterback of the future. The bad news is, there simply is not enough talent around him yet.

Here are the Eagles-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Bears Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -9 (-110)

Chicago Bears: +9 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-112)

Under: 48.5 (-108)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts has turned in a career year, performing better than even the most generous of projections. Hurts has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,157 yards with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. On the ground, Hurts is second on the team with 686 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. A porous secondary for Chicago could mean a field day for Hurts. Miles Sanders leads the team with 1,068 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston Scott has added two rushing touchdowns in a limited role. Philadelphia has rushed for 2,108 yards and 27 (!!!) touchdowns this season. Chicago has struggled against the run, allowing 1,902 yards to their opponents.

AJ Brown might be one of the best off-season pickups, leading the team with 1,020 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. If not for Tyreek Hill, Brown would be looked at as the most important trade of the offseason. DeVonta Smith has continued his success in his second season, ranking second with five touchdown catches. Philadelphia’s offense has been dominant, leading the league with 29.7 points per game. In their last three games, Philadelphia has scored a total of 123 points.

Philly’s defense has also been solid, ranking seventh in the league by allowing 19.1 points per game. Philadelphia leads the league with 49 sacks, paced by 10 sacks from Haason Reddick. Chicago simply has failed to protect the quarterback, allowing 42 sacks.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields has looked like “the guy” going forward in Chicago. Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,896 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. More so than his passing numbers, Fields’ running ability is what separates him. The second-year pro has rushed for 905 yards and eight touchdowns, both of which lead the team. David Montgomery has gone back to being the main running back, ranking second with 641 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With Khalil Herbert on the Injured Reserve, Fields and Montgomery are the main components of the strong rushing attack. The Bears have rushed for 2,459 yards and 16 touchdowns as a team.

Darnell Mooney is on the Injured Reserve, and Chase Claypool is out, further thinning the depth at receiver. Tight end Cole Kmet has been a safety blanket for Fields, leading the team with five touchdown catches. Chicago has averaged 20.8 points per game, which is 19th in the league.

Chicago’s defense will need a bit of a miracle in this one, as they have allowed 25.6 points per game, which is 30th in the league. Chicago has registered 16 sacks, a number that will need to go drastically up to contain Hurts and company.

Final Eagles-Bears Prediction & Pick

Yeah, Philadelphia should roll in this one. Considering their last three games, Philadelphia may go over on the total by themselves.

Final Eagles-Bears Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -9 (-110), over 48.5 (-112)