The Philadelphia Eagles did what the Philadelphia Eagles do on Sunday to great effect against the New England Patriots. Jalen Hurts and Head Coach Nick Sirianni's team took control of the game in the first quarter and held on for a 25-20 victory over Bill Belichick's squad.

Jalen Carter's debut was impressive for the Eagles, just one of several outstanding performances on the day. The Eagles seized the top spot in the latest NFL power rankings on the strength of their workmanlike performance in beating a team everyone and their grandmother expected them to beat.

It's not all sunshine and roses in the City of Brotherly Love heading into Week 2, however.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Eagles are nursing several potentially difficult injuries according to the latest practice report. According to NBC reporter Dave Zangaro, the Eagles are keeping a watchful eye on defensive tackleFletcher Cox and running back Kenneth Gainwell.

The injury report listing the key players' ailments is not set in stone, but it's a troublesome update for a team that could need all hands on deck to defeat fellow NFC contender Minnesota at home this coming Thursday, September 14.

The Eagles had a walkthrough today so their injury report is an estimation, but the following players were listed as did not participate: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), DT Fletcher Cox (ribs), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 11, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The injury report is just one of several storylines heading toward the upcoming Thursday Eagles game day. Tight end Dallas Goedert, one of Jalen Hurts' top weapons in both the receiving and running game, only received one target in the team's Week 1 victory over the Patriots.

Goedert took the high road when asked about his involvement in the offense, a promising sign for a team whose chemistry has often set them apart from their competition in the NFC.

The Eagles aren't quite in championship form yet, but their Week 1 performance made Bill Belichick look foolish in the post-game news conference as he tussled with gathered media.

Hurts and Sirianni's Eagles passed for less than 200 yards on Sunday but still won against a challenging opponent. Now the time has come for the team to step up in Week 2 with two of its top talents in question heading into Thursday's showdown against the Vikings.