Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White has been released, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. White, who never even played a single snap for the Eagles, was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in March of this offseason.

The Eagles weren't sure when they would have Nakobe Dean back healthy this summer. Once he returned to the starting lineup, it became clear that another free-agent signing, Zack Baun, not White, would be the better starting option. White was benched before the team's Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. And there was no chance he would play against his old team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 4.

Heir-apparent Nakobe Dean needs to step up for Eagles

A third-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles have groomed Nakobe Dean to be their starting middle linebacker since arriving in Philadelphia. He's never played up to his potential, mostly struggling to keep his head on a swivel when playing in coverage. A similar issue that plagued Devin White's career.

Plus, White was stirring up drama on social media about a fake drug test request and retweeting a highlight by Lavonte David against Philadelphia, likely trolling the Eagles into a decision to let him go.

White, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a mixed bag in his skill set. He consistently graded as one of the worst linebackers on PFF, even during his early days as the Bucs' starter. Tampa Bay wisely moved on, and perhaps in hopes of pushing Dean to work harder, Philadelphia added White to their roster.

But since he never played special teams and the Eagles had a depth chart full of young linebackers who could contribute in that way, White had no place on the roster.

Baun is the team's leading tackler with 43 total tackles, with Dean in a distant second with 26. However, neither linebacker is graded well on PFF, as Baun holds a 61.4 grade, and Dean is far behind at 41.9.

The Eagles would be best served to get more reps for their young players who haven't seen the field much like LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jalyx Hunt, Kelee Ringo and Cooper DeJean.