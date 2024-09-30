The Philadelphia Eagles took a brutal 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, as quarterback Jalen Hurts only went 18-30 for 158 yards and one touchdown, and he was sacked six times. However, one of the Eagles' lowlights during the game was linebacker Devin White retweeting a clip of Buccaneers' linebacker Lavonte David forcing a fumble on his own team. David now has 30 forced fumbles in his career, tied with Khalil Mack for most among active players.

After deleting the retweet, the linebacker immediately took to X, formerly Twitter, to clarify his intentions behind the repost.

“I only meant to ❤️ it!! That's my twin 4Life ‘it's in my favorites,'” Devin White explained his Lavonte David retweet.

Of fumbles and retweets

Besides Devin White reposting Lavonte David's forced fumble, the Eagles' Week 4 game against the Bucs was nothing short of disastrous. For instance, they gained only 227 yards compared to the Buccaneers' 445, and they only had two touchdowns all the game. Moreover, the Buccaneers had 334 passing yards while the Eagles only had 114.

After the game, Jalen Hurts took responsibility for the loss and challenged himself to do better.

“I gotta play better,” the quarterback said via a report from Alexis Chassen for SB Nation. “I have a ton of opportunities to lead the offense, and really play complimentary ball, and that starts with me on that side of the ball…. It starts with me, in terms of getting in the endzone, and leading drives, and I didn't do a good enough job with that.”

Though they don't want to head into bye week on a sour note, they do have an opportunity to work out the kinks, fine-tune the offense, and establish discipline on defense. Moreover, it gives time for AJ Brown's hamstring to heal and for Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith to continue concussion protocol.

The Eagles' team identity

Hurts also mentioned his team still going through a season's process of figuring themselves out. For one, the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley just this offseason, though he has already produced for them in their first four games, including 94 rushing yards on ten carries against the Bucs.

“I think it's challenging when you've had different moving pieces throughout in that,” the Eagles quarterback said. “And so, given the opportunities you have, it's truly a ‘so what, now what' mentality, and that's the approach that I've had…. Gotta give guys opportunities and put guys in position to be successful, and I have to play point out there and distribute it.”

Meanwhile, coach Nick Sirianni was curt in his responses, though he mentioned needing to make some changes.

“No excuses for that. We didn't coach well enough. We didn't play well enough,” he said.

Eagles fans better hope the team figures something out during the bye week, or else their season might be in jeopardy early.