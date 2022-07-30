The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes to their roster. Their most important acquisition in the offseason is nabbing ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. With him in the fold, their lackluster receiving corps just got a whole lot better. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to dump a certain first-round pick of theirs.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Despite protests from Eagles fans, coach Nick Sirianni revealed that 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor is still ‘battling’ for a spot. Considering how bad he was last season, more than a few fans want him off the team sooner than later. (via Brandon Gowton)

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Reagor is “battling for a spot.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 30, 2022

Reagor has been blasted time and time again by Eagles fans, and for good reason. The 20th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft hasn’t lived up to his potential at all. He has totaled just 695 yards in his first two seasons in the league, which isn’t good for a first-rounder. It looks even worse when you see who was taken after Reagor: stud WRs like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tee Higgins were on the board for them.

Despite that, it seems like the Eagles brass still has faith in Reagor to put it all together. They are likely hoping that AJ Brown’s presence on the roster will motivate Reagor. Perhaps Brown can even teach Reagor a few tricks on how to lower his drop rate! However, the Philly faithful has seemingly lost all hope for the former first-round pick. We’ll see what the Eagles do about Jalen Reagor in the coming days.