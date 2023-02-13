The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the final score coming in at 38-35. Eagles fans are known for being wildly destructive, regardless of the outcome, after their team finishes big games, and unsurprisingly, they were full of mayhem after the controversial ending to the game.

Many Eagles fans made the trek out to Arizona to be a part of the festivities, even if they didn’t manage to score tickets to the game. That resulted in large groups of Eagles fans heading out to different restaurants or bars, and it looks like fans at a particular restaurant got a bit too rowdy and ended up absolutely destroying one of the restaurants they were at.

Eagles fans destroys entire restaurant bar after team's loss to “Kansas City Chiefs” in AZ #Superbowl 😳😳 (prettygirlglaze/IG) pic.twitter.com/W42efVYrUn — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) February 13, 2023

It’s expected that fans would be upset after such a brutal loss in the final game of the NFL season, but this reaction is clearly quite overboard. There’s no reason to be throwing chairs and causing such damage to a restaurant that simply had the bad luck of being in the same state that the Super Bowl was hosted. Not to mention, if someone gets hit by a flying chair, chances are they will be hurt pretty badly.

Eagles fans are known for their crazy antics, but this is taking things too far here, as someone could have gotten seriously injured, and the restaurant will now have to do some cleaning up to the mess that these folks caused. There are a lot of good things that come from sports, but this is the ugly side of things, and it’s unfortunate to see this happen after a great night of football.