The Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the NFL again! Patrick Mahomes and co. went on an absolute tear in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing off against one of the best defenses in the league, the KC offense lit up Philly to the tune of 38 points. A big reason for that is the offensive line holding down the fort against the pass rush. After the game, Chiefs OL Orlando Brown Jr made sure to remind everyone of their performance.

0 sacks, put it on a fucking T Shirt!!!! pic.twitter.com/POVFa9of3L — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) February 13, 2023

Heading into the Super Bowl, the biggest concern for the Chiefs was always going to be the Eagles’ formidable pass-rush. All season long, Philly’s front four and linebacker crew wrecked havoc on opposing offensive lines. Patrick Mahomes’ injury added another layer of urgency for KC’s offensive line. Thankfully, the protection held up all game long.

That did not prevent Mahomes from rolling his ankle after being tackled by an Eagles linebacker outside the pocket, though. The Chiefs star was clearly in incredible pain after the hit. It made many fans worry about his status for the game. Thankfully, Mahomes gutted it out and put together a brilliant performance to lead the Chiefs to victory.

The Chiefs now have two Super Bowl wins under Andy Reid’s guidance and Mahomes’ leadership. Considering their path to getting here, some are starting to wonder if this team is the new dynasty in the making. They’ve bested the finest teams in their conference over the last two season (knocking out Buffalo last year, and now getting revenge against Cincinnati). If Mahomes makes a full recovery from his injury, expect this team to be the clear favorites again next season.