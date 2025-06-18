After spending years as the top weapon in a number of high-profile offenses around the NFL, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finds himself in a unique spot heading into the 2025 season: a complementary offensive piece.

Now for some players, that role change may be a disappointing development after an incredible career, but for Hopkins, who has yet to win a championship, having an opportunity to play alongside Lamar Jackson was too good to pass up, as he's among the best individual players in the league.

Discussing his early work with Jackson during minicamp with reporters, Hopkins reveals he's learned a lot about playing with the former MVP and looks forward to their on-field connection moving forward.

Article Continues Below
More Baltimore Ravens News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Lamar Jackson’s brutally honest revelation to Ravens’ playoff exit to BillsBenedetto Vitale ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (right) talks to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (left) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Lamar Jackson pleads Ravens GM to sign ex-Louisville teammate Jaire AlexanderBenedetto Vitale ·
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who made his acting debut in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson receives Pro Football Writers of America MVP trophyGuillermo Guajardo ·
image thumbnail
2 Baltimore Ravens in danger of getting cut after 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh teaches John Harbaugh a ‘lesson’ after Orioles gaffeGuillermo Guajardo ·
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has three underrated sleepers on his 2025 roster.
3 Baltimore Ravens underrated sleepers who could breakout in 2025 NFL seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·

“He's a competitor at everything. I saw him in [the locker room] shooting hoops on the basketball goal, and he didn't want to lose. That says a lot about him and who he is, just [the] little things like that,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, on the football field, if he makes a mistake or doesn't complete a ball that he wants to, he's hard on himself, and no one has to say anything to him, but that's why he is who he is.”

Asked how long it will take to build up his chemistry with Jackson and his Ravens teammates, Hopkins wouldn't place a number on it, noting instead that he and No. 8 are both pros and will be just fine.

“I don't think it's like a timeframe. I think it differs,” Hopkins said. “A guy like Lamar [Jackson], who's a veteran quarterback, he's played a lot of football – myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I've had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs.”

While only time will tell what Hopkins looks like in the Ravens system, from where he lines up pre-snap to how much he's asked to do within the offense, for now, it's hard for fans not to get excited about the five-time Pro Bowler in Todd Monken's offense, as he's yet another weapon to help Jackson get the promised land.