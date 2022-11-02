Eagles make concerning Jordan Davis move after ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis would be sidelined for the Week 9 clash against the Houston Texans, but now it seems that the first-rounder will be out far longer than that. The Eagles revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the organization had placed Davis on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss the team’s next four games while recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during the game against the Steelers in Week 8.

Davis was carted off during the Week 8 win against the Steelers and did not return to the game. The team revealed that he had suffered a high-ankle sprain, and after initially ruling him out for Week 9, the Eagles placed Davis on Injured Reserve in a disappointing decision.

Davis was the Eagles’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. He was picked with the No. 13 overall selection. Davis has started five of the seven games he’s played in for the Eagles this year but has not featured on more than 42 percent of snaps in a single game. He was on the field for 19 plays before exiting due to the ankle injury in Week 8.

On the year, Davis has 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense. He has yet to record a sack in the NFL after logging 7.0 across four years at Georgia.

With Davis now required to miss the Eagles’ next four games, his next chance to play will come against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 4 in Week 13. He’ll miss clashes against the Texans, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers.