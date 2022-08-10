Eagles make important RB move amid injuries to Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles have already been hit hard by the injury bug in training camp. Notably, running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are dealing with injuries. As a result, Philadelphia made a move to bolster their running back depth on Wednesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles are signing running back DeAndre Torrey.

Torrey participated in a workout with the team and obviously showed enough to get signed. He played his college ball at North Texas and drew some interest following his college career.

He enjoyed a tremendous freshman season at North Texas in 2018. He tallied 17 total touchdowns (15 rushing) to go along with just under 1,000 rushing yards. After a pair of down seasons in 2019 and 2020, Torrey impressed once again in his fourth year. He scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and ran for over 1,200 yards.

Torrey only stands 5’7, but features explosive athleticism and speed out of the backfield. His elusiveness is a key aspect of his game.

For the Eagles, this represents a low-risk, high-reward move. If DeAndre Torrey impresses during the preseason, he could earn a spot on the 53-man roster. And down the road he is someone who could become a reliable NFL running back. However, if he falters during the preseason, Philadelphia can keep him on the practice squad. But given their injuries, taking a flier on Torrey makes sense.

The Eagles are aiming for a successful 2022 campaign. They displayed signs of potential by finishing with a 9-8 record last season. But they would love to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys at the top of the NFC East standings.