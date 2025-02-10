The Philadelphia Eagles got some revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as they were able to avenge their Super Bowl loss from two years ago. The Eagles and Chiefs met up in New Orleans on Sunday night, and Philadelphia ended up dominating from start to finish to earn their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 40-22 win. The Super Bowl is always the biggest sporting event of the year, and everyone across the country watches this game. Rob McElhenney, who stars in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was one of them this year, and he is a big Eagles fan.

Rob McElhenney was fired up after the big Eagles victory on Sunday night, and he posted a message on social media to celebrate the win.

“Not so dangerous anymore,” Rob McElhenney said in a post. “Top 5 best nights of my life. #FlyEagleFly.”

McElhenney is certainly best known for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, especially by Eagles fans. However, he is an incredibly famous actor and appears in numerous other TV shows and movies.

Sunday night's game was an easy one for McElhenney and Eagles fans everywhere to enjoy. It was expected to be a tight battle as the Chiefs were actually favored by 1.5 points, but Philadelphia obviously didn't care about that one bit.

The first half of the game was dominated by the Eagles as they went into the locker room up 24-0 after outscoring the Chiefs 17-0 in the second quarter. It seemed unlikely that the Chiefs were actually going to get blown out in the Super Bowl, so a lot of people expected a comeback. The comeback never happened as the Eagles added 10 more points before the Chiefs were able to score for the first time.

Kansas City scored a couple of late, garbage time touchdowns to make the score look more respectable as the Eagles ended up winning by 18 points. However, the score was 40-6 with under three minutes to go in the game. It was as dominant as dominance gets.

Rob McElhenney and all other Eagles fans around the world are feeling good after seeing their team win another Super Bowl. After a disappointing finish last year, not a lot of people saw this coming, but the Eagles are now the kings of the NFL. The future continues to look bright for the team, and Philadelphia should be a Super Bowl contender once again next year.