Without a doubt, the biggest star of Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood was Philly running back Saquon Barkley.

He was simply sensational versus the Rams, and there was barely anything Los Angeles could do to stop him. When it was all said and done at SoFi Stadium, Barkley's stat line reflected a total of 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns after rushing 26 times in a 37-20 road win for the NFC East squad.

Saquon Barkley sounds off on help he got during Eagles vs. Rams

Even though Saquon Barkley practically carried his team on his back in the Rams game, it would be hard to tell that based on the humility he showed following the contest. Barkley made sure to credit his teammates for his huge night.

“I can't do it alone. I'm surrounded by great players. If you look at every single play that I made today, you see so many other players going above and beyond for me,” Barkley said (via the Eagles' official website).

Barkley, who also generated 47 receiving yards on four receptions and four targets, made the bulk of his production from scrimmage off two massive plays.

The former Penn State Nittany Lions star running back took off for a 70-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Eagles in front by 13 points following a successful extra-point kick. Then late in the fourth quarter, Saquon Barkley added to his huge night by exploding for a 72-yard rushing score.

The two-time Pro Bowler can play down his performance against the Rams, but there is simply no denying the incredible night he had to help the Eagles keep their win streak aliveF. Philadelphia has gone 9-2 through 12 weeks in the 2024 NFL regular season and stretched their undefeated run to seven games. Since going into a Week 5 break with a shaky 2-2 record, the Eagles have done nothing but pick up victories one after another.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will have an intriguing battle coming up next, with Philadelphia scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. That should be quite a matchup between teams bannered by the best running backs in the game today in Barkley and Derrick Henry.

So far in the 2024 campaign, the 27-year-old Barkley, who inked a three-year deal with Philly in the offseason, has 1,392 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 rushing attempts to his name.