It's Sunday Night Football in LA for the second week in a row as the Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Rams prediction and pick.

Eagles-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The Eagles defeated the Rams 23-14 last season in Los Angeles. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown led the way to improve to 5-0.

Overall Series: Philadelphia leads 23-20-1

Here are the Eagles-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Rams Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -146

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Just when Eagles fans thought this season was going down the drain after a Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nick Sirianni and his squad have won six straight and are now 8-2 on the season. Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender with a real shot to compete with the Detroit Lions for the NFC crown.

The Eagles are coming off a win against the Washington Commanders last Thursday night, 26-18. Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in yet another strong performance from the former New York Giant. Barkley pretty much led the way as Hurts didn't need to throw much at all. It took three rushing touchdowns from that duo to win the game and their defense stunned rookie Jayden Daniels.

The Eagles forced Daniels to throw an interception and his only TD pass of the game was with 28 seconds remaining in the game. The defense is stepping up at the right time. The Bucs scored 33 against them in Week 4 but since then, the Eagles haven't allowed more than 23 points in a game and they kept two teams below 10 points. Philadelphia ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 273.1. They are also 6th in the league in points allowed at 17.9 per game.

Back to offense, Hurts and his squad are 5th in the league in yards per game at 379.9. Further, they are first in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 181.3 but that isn't a surprise to anyone. Lastly, they are 7th in the league in points per game at 25.9. The Eagles are a threat.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

LA has won three of their last four games and are putting themselves in a good position to contend this year. It has not been pretty due to injuries and underperforming, but if they can be healthy when the postseason arrives, they can make noise. We have seen this team win a Super Bowl (2020) and even though Aaron Donald is gone, the defense still has high hopes. They contain a Jared Verse, who is currently the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year as he has all season long. The Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell, who is right behind Verse in odds. This game could decide who wins the award.

Stafford and the Rams are 8th in the NFL in passing yards at 240.6 per game. Having his top weapons Kupp and Puka Nacua available is going to be what takes this team over the hump. They are almost unstoppable when they are on their game. The issue is they have played in a combined 11 games this season. Kupp has only played in six games and Nacua, five. Demarcus Robinson has stepped up with 24 catches, 369 yards, and five touchdowns this year. Those endzone finds have been huge for the Rams especially against the Seahawks a few weeks ago.

With Kyren Williams at running back, they have some of the best weapons in the sport. Williams is a touchdown machine with eight on the season. He's also 3rd in carries at 191 and is 9th in yards with 750. He has seven combined touchdowns at home this season.

The Rams must contain Barkley and the run game. If he has a big game then the Rams might be out of luck. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL in controlling the clock, so Stafford won't have as much time as he wants to score.

Final Eagles-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Eagles won the last meeting between these two last season. Both of these rosters remain similar and are coming off a win and this will be a banger of a game. With where the odds are out now, I like the Eagles to cover the spread as a field goal advantage gets it done. Take Philadelphia to win their seventh straight game by covering the small spread.

Final Eagles-Rams Prediction & Pick: Eagles -2.5 (-120)