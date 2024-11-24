When news broke that Daniel Jones was being released midseason by the New York Giants and would be able to sign with any team in the NFL once he cleared waivers, Philadelphia Eagles fans collectively asked more or less the same thing: should Howie Roseman give his agent a call?

On paper, the suggestion is something like this: Jones has extensive NFL experience, is arguably better than current QB2 Kenny Pickett, and is very good friends with Saquon Barkley, who is probably the Eagles' best overall player. Factor in his next contract being worth something like $2 million plus incentives – if he can get that – and you're left with a borderline perfect situation for Roseman to turn nothing into something after the trade deadline has already passed.

And yet, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it would appear the Eagles will not be one of the teams who give Jones a call, despite his relationship with Barkley.

“Now Jones and the Giants have expedited their divorce, freeing the quarterback to find a new home next week,” Schefter wrote for ESPN. “One team unlikely to pursue Jones right now is the Eagles, who already signed former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley was selected second overall by the Giants in the 2018 draft — one year before New York used the No. 6 pick on Jones.”

Alright, interesting stuff, even if it's missing the most important part of the question: why not?

Is it because the Eagles have played against Jones like a dozen times and know exactly what he brings to the table? Or are they instead happy with their current depth and see no point in rostering a fourth quarterback, which would be excessive? Either way, it sure sounds like Barkley will be at least a little disappointed by the news, as he still believes Jones can be a player in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley still believes in his friend Daniel Jones

Discussing Jones' release with reporters on Friday, Barkley noted that he still believes in Jones as he knows the Duke product can still succeed in a new home if afforded the opportunity.

“Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here. It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. I've got nothing but great things to say about him. You're not going to really find anybody that can say negative things about him,” Barkley explained via ESPN.

“It's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy who come in and work. It didn't work for me over there, and I'm doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success.”

You know, if anyone knows about succeeding on a second team after leaving the Giants, it would be Barkley, who is having himself a time in Philadelphia as the focal point of the NFL's top offense. While it's hard to assume Jones will follow the exact same trajectory, as Barkley earned a massive contract to come to the City of Brotherly Love in free agency, as opposed to being released mid-season, if he does become a starter once more, be that in 2024 or in the future, it's safe to assume the problem might just be the Giants, not their former first-round picks.