Saquon Barkley is having a strong debut year with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he spent his first six seasons building a foundation with the New York Giants. The Giants made a major roster move on Friday when the team released former starting quarterback and Barkley's teammate Daniel Jones. Barkley shared his thoughts on the move in a press availability on Friday.

“I'm not going to speak too much on that. I've been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here. It sucks to see how everything went down for him [with the Giants],” Barkley said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

“I've got nothing but great things to say about him. You're not going to find anybody who's really got a lot of negative things to say about him. But it's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're gonna get a guy who will come in and work. [Me coming from the Giants], I'm doing well [with the Eagles]. Hopefully, he can find the same kind of fresh start and success.”

The Giants drafted Daniel Jones one year after Saquon Barkley as the team's sixth overall 2019 draft pick. Jones and Barkley spent five seasons together. However, the two offensive players had different levels of success.

Barkley immediately impacted New York, rushing for a career-high 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns during his rookie year. Meanwhile, Jones had a stout showing during his rookie year and saw some improvement. He threw for personal-best marks of 24 TDs in his first season and amassed 3,205 yards in 2022. Yet, relative to his running back counterpart, it was not enough to satisfy the Giants or the team's fans.

Barkley signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, and now, Jones will find a new home as well after New York's move to cut him. As Barkley alluded, a change of scenery might be what Jones needs to unlock a better version of himself.