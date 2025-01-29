An 18 year-old student from Temple University has died after falling from a light pole while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship win over the Washington Commanders. Multiple video angles circulating on social media showed Tyler Sabapathy falling from a significant height on a light pole and quickly being surrounded by concerned onlookers.

He was reportedly hospitalized with a brain injury and pronounced dead two days later, per ESPN.

“The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic,” read part of a statement from Temple University president John Fry and vice president for student affairs Jodi Bailey. “There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him.”

According to school officials, Tyler Sabathy was a native of Toronto and an exercise and sports science major at Temple who was also an accomplished gymnast, garnering over 100 medals.

“As a member of the university's club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia,” school administrators said in a statement.

As of now, Philadelphia city officials have not said whether or not the poles in the city were greased in anticipation of a potential celebration, which has become a major talking point for similar events in recent years.

The city could soon have another celebration on its hands if the Eagles are able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which is set to take place in ten days.

Police have reportedly already held an internal meeting to discuss possible safety measures for a potential Super Bowl celebration, per ESPN.