The Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles could pull off a coaching swap of some kind to replace him by hiring Arizona’s defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph.

Joseph has already been under the Eagles’ watch this offseason but it seems like he is emerging as a legitimate Gannon replacement. He has already interviewed once with the Eagles and is set to talk more with the team’s brass as they search for a new defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Former Cardinals DC Vance Joseph interviewed with the Eagles for most of the morning for their DC position, source said,” writes Rapoport. “Joseph is due to meet with the Eagles brass again tomorrow. He’s also a top candidate for the same position with the Broncos.”

Joseph has been the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and held the role with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. Despite roster churn and failures from the team’s front office, Arizona has been pretty good on defense twice in those four seasons, especially against the pass. The Denver Broncos are also interested in hiring Joseph.

One advantage that Joseph has is that he has experience with Haason Reddick, the Eagles’ star pass rusher who previously played with the Cardinals and started to make strides under Joseph. With Gannon leaving to become a head coach, Philadelphia will need to find the right guy to lead their star-studded defense.