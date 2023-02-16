The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have interest in Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and are expected to request an interview with the veteran coordinator, a source told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Thursday.

Joseph is also being requested by the Denver Broncos for the same role, per Mike Klis.

The Cardinals just hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach; as he is a defensive stalwart, he figures to primarily oversee the Cardinals’ defense.

With an Eagles coach moving to Arizona, it could make sense for a Cardinals coach to make the move back to Philadelphia.

Joseph joined the Cardinals in Jan. 2019 as a defensive coordinator after two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He is a 23-year coaching veteran, including 17 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Broncos and Cardinals.

He has 15 years of coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL; in a stretch from 2011-16, Joseph’s teams made the postseason five times in six campaigns.

In three seasons under Joseph, Arizona ranks 6th in the NFL in sacks (129.0), 4th in tackles for loss (255) and 6th in QB hits (284).

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their defensive coordinator in Gannon, and also watched offensive coordinator Shane Steichen leave to head coach the Indianapolis Colts after marching the team’s offense to a crushing loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Vance Joseph would likely make sense in Philadelphia after the departure of Gannon, and it will be intriguing to see if he lands with the Eagles, Broncos, or remains the defensive coach in Arizona.