The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed Jalen Hurts’ former weapon from Oklahoma football and the XFL, WR Charleston Rambo. This came in a May 15 tweet where they made the roster move official via their social media page.

Eagles have signed WR Charleston Rambo and waived T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/nFi9n1zhGu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 16, 2023

Charleston Rambo was an impressive wideout for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians. With them, he totaled 35 receptions and 430 yards which makes him an elite receiver. More than that, his total of three touchdowns proves why he can be an elite player at finishing in the end zone.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This move was not a surprise for the Eagles nor for Rambo. This is because he was with their rookie camp trying out for the 90-man squad. The tryout process was two days for Rambo with extra sessions. All of this follows Eagle’s Head Coach Nick Sirriani’s principle on not missing out on an Adam Thielen-like player. Charleston Rambo was now definitely that guy for Sirriani now that he got signed to the team.

More than skill, Rambo’s most important asset is his Oklahoma connection with QB Jalen Hurts. In 2019, Jalen Hurts played for the Oklahoma Sooners before his Eagles stint. There he would find the best targets he had in his college career, CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo. In Oklahoma, Rambo would total 43 passes caught and 743 yards from Hurts. The cherry on top was he also got five touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts will reunite with his weapon from Oklahoma. Together with Rambo are: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins. The move was definitely made to create more chemistry between Hurts and the Eagles’ wideouts. The Philadelphia Eagles were more than successful in that pursuit due to this signing.