The Philadelphia Eagles resolved a notable dilemma last month, as they signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million extension deal. The agreement between the two sides includes an astounding $179.304 million guaranteed, and it also has a full no-trade clause — a first in Eagles franchise history.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was far from surprised when he first heard that the team and Hurts reached an agreement on a blockbuster extension deal, especially following the passer’s prolific 2022 campaign.

“Just to be sitting beside him, it’s a blessing,” Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Talking to him about it, working with him on the side, and last season actually helping him achieve some of these goals. From a friend’s standpoint, it’s everything you could imagine.

“So ecstatic for him, he deserves it. I’m just excited what the future holds.”

Brown added that he does not see that Hurts’ mega-deal has changed him at all but rather “motivated him.”

“He’s still that hard worker, he’s still determined to be great,” Brown said. “It definitely didn’t change him, it just motivated him, so that’s what you want.”

The hope from the Eagles organization is that Hurts will be able to build on his promising 2022 season. As Eagles general manager Howie Roseman touched on during a press conference last month, the sky is the limit for Hurts in Philadelphia.

“Jalen, the reason Jalen is in this position where he’s signed this big contract is the fact that, I’ve said this a million times, nobody knows what Jalen Hurts’ ceiling is,” Roseman said. “Why? Because he loves football. He’s tough. He has a high football IQ.

“So, the guys that have those things, and he’s competitive. The guys that have those things tend to reach their ceiling. He’s just going to continue to rise, so he’s a big part of this, too, because no man suddenly becomes different than his cherished thoughts and habits. He’s going to continue to do the things he’s done to this date because that’s who he is. We all obviously have a part of it.”

Hurts had quite a breakout season last year, as he led the Eagles to Super Bowl 57 and finished in second place in the voting for the 2022 NFL MVP award.

Hurts sure is looking ahead to the Eagles’ upcoming OTAs, which will kick off on May 30.