Even more than a win, a Super Bowl loss can define a player’s career. Experiencing a stinging defeat on one of the biggest stages in the world with more than a hundred million people watching can stay with a man. The pressure to return to the game, coupled with the ridicule that sometimes comes with failure, can infect a franchise from the inside. The Philadelphia Eagles are determined to turn their Super Bowl 57 anguish into fuel for the 2023-24 season.

AJ Brown performed glowingly in the championship game this past February, but he, just like the entire Eagles team, still carries with him the lessons learned from that narrow 38-35 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes — not just from that game, just from all year,” Brown said Wednesday, per Eagles.com. “At some point, you’ve got to get off the mat and get back working. I think that’s where this team’s at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder.”

The organization is focused on becoming a mainstay atop the NFC, which was not the case after their thrilling victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018. With Jalen Hurts locked up now, consistent excellence will be expected. That starts with Philly taking care of last season’s unfinished business.

Another All-Pro caliber year from AJ Brown will increase the chances of that happening in Super Bowl 58. He totaled 1,496 yards on 88 receptions to go with 11 touchdowns (all career highs). At just 25 years of age, that superstar production could become the norm in what still figures to be a high-powered offense.

Fans will be pleased to know AJ Brown is not basking in his past achievements or failures. Though, it is also encouraging to hear that neither he nor the Eagles have forgotten just how agonizingly close they were to grabbing the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL will find out how big that chip on this team’s shoulder really is in just a few short months.