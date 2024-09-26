ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles head down to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out an Eagles-Buccaneers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Buccaneers Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 42.5 (-118)

Under: 42.5 (-104)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles might be missing two of the best pass catchers in the entire NFL in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. However, Saquon Barkley is in the game, and he is having a fantastic season. Barkley has the most rushing yards in the NFL, and he is tied for the most rushing touchdowns. The Buccaneers allow 137.7 yards per game on the ground, and they have allowed the second most rushing touchdowns. Expect Barkley to have a massive game on the ground in this one.

The Eagles do not have the best run defense, but the Buccaneers have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL. Rachaad White is their starting running back, but he is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry. Expect Bucky Irving to have a bigger impact, but that should not matter. If the Buccaneers continue to struggle on the ground, the Eagles will be able to win this game.

The Buccaneers have the eighth-fewest pass yards per game. Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback, but he does not pass for the most yards. The Eagles should be able to shut down the passing game in this one. The Buccaneers have also been sacked the third-most times in the NFL. The Eagles should put plenty of pressure on the quarterback, and force Mayfield into some mistakes.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles could be without two of their best playmakers. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are both dealing with their own respective injuries. This is a big hit to their offense, and it really limits who Jalen Hurts can pass it to. The Buccaneers are the only team in the NFL to not allow a touchdown pass this season, so they stand tough in that aspect. With Brown and Smith out, I do not see the Eagles passing for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have to get their rushing attack going. Whether it is Rachaad White or Bucky Irving, the Buccaneers need to figure something out on the ground. The Eagles allow the third most yards per carry, and 134.7 yards per game. The Buccaneers have not run the ball well all year, but this could be the game that turns around. If the offensive line can do their job, and the running backs run downhill, the Buccaneers should be able to win this game.

Tampa Bay has been sacked quite a bit this season. However, the Eagles do not do a good job getting to the quarterback. Philadelphia has two total sacks this season, and quarterbacks play decently well against the Eagles because of this. If Baker Mayfield gets time in the pocket, he will be successful, and the Buccaneers will win.

Final Eagles-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Expect a hot and rainy game on Sunday. The Hurricane is coming in, and the rain could turn out to be heavy. That means this could turn into a ground battle. I think the Eagles will win that battle. I will take Philadelphia to win this game on the road.

Final Eagles-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Eagles ML (-118)