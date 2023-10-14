The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Metlife Stadium at the Meadowlands to face the New York Jets. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 last weekend. Initially, things were competitive, and they took a three-point lead into halftime. But the Eagles scored six in the second half and held the Rams scoreless to put this game away. Significantly, Jalen Hurts went 25 for 38 with 303 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception while also rising 15 times for 72 yards and one touchdown. D'Andre Swift rushed 17 times for 70 yards and caught six passes for 38 yards. Furthermore, A.J. Brown had six catches for 127 yards, while Dallas Goedert had eight receptions for 117 yards. The defense had four sacks and forced a turnover.

The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 31-21. At first, things looked bleak as they trailed 13-8 at halftime. But the Jets had an explosive second half and managed to score 23 points the rest of the way. Significantly, Zach Wilson went 19 for 26 with 199 yards passing with no touchdowns and an interception. Breece Hall was the hero, rushing 22 times for 177 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Tyler Conklin had four receptions for 67 yards. Garrett Wilson had three catches for 54 yards. Amazingly, the defense had four sacks and forced three turnovers. The Jets need to cut down on the nine penalties they had.

The Jets have never defeated the Eagles, losing all 12 of their matches. Also, the Eagles defeated the Jets 33-18 in their last matchup.

Here are the Eagles-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

New York Jets: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Jets Week 6

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles have one of the most explosive and deadly offenses in the NFL. Moreover, they will present a fierce challenge to the Jets and possess one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Hurts has passed for 1,262 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 55 times for 206 yards and four scores. Now, he will face a team he did not get a chance to battle in the last time the Eagles were in town. Swift has been a good addition for the Eagles, rushing 76 times for 434 yards and two touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 75 yards. Brown has 35 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Devonte Smith has 23 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Goedert has 21 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he had six receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup with the Jets in 2021.

The defense has plenty of playmakers that can do damage. First, there is Darius Slay, who has 21 solo tackles and one interception. Haason Reddick has three solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Nicholas Morrow has 20 solo tackles and three sacks. Josh Sweat has 10 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. However, Jalen Carter may miss this week's game.

The Eagles will cover the spread if Hurts can dominate his touches. Then, the defense will need to stop Hall from running and force Wilson to throw.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have an inefficient offense that only works when they run the ball. Unfortunately, it has not been the same since Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending injury in the opening weekend.

Wilson has passed for 911 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Hence, he needs to do better to give the Jets a chance to win. Hall has rushed 54 times for 387 yards and one touchdown while catching eight passes for 59 yards. Meanwhile, Wilson has caught 24 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Conklin has 17 receptions for 203 yards. Allen Lazard has 13 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has kept New York alive. First, there is C.J. Mosley, who has 27 solo tackles and one interception. Quinton Jefferson has been exceptional, with six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Likewise, Quincy Williams has tackled 38 solo tackles and two sacks. Jermaine Johnson has added 13 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can run the ball effectively. Then, they must force Hurts and make him uncomfortable.

Final Eagles-Jets Prediction & Pick

Do you trust Wilson to make this a close game? No, neither do I. The Eagles will run the ball and gain chunk yards. Eventually, they will wear out the Jets and find a way to finish them off.

Final Eagles-Jets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-110)