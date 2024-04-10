The Utah Jazz are in a unique spot this offseason. They've shown they can compete and hang with the big boys the last two years, but clearly need upgrades to level up in the Western Conference.
Utah began last season an encouraging 27-26, but moved off key veterans like Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley for extra draft capital at the trade deadline. The Jazz then started this current campaign similarly, surprising league onlookers with a 26-26 record. However, they prioritized the future yet again and ended up trading veterans like Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Simone Fontecchio for 2024 draft picks.
Utah is plush with draft capital going forward. They have nine additional first-round picks as a result of trades over the years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. They've shown they can compete the last two seasons, but have chosen not to sustain it.
The Jazz could trade for a star this summer and try to take a step up in the Western Conference. They have the picks to do it. Those assets could help them land a true impact player like Mikal Bridges or Trae Young.
Mikal Bridges, Nets
It's unlikely the Nets would trade Bridges. He's one of the better two-way players in the league and would fit in just about anywhere. The Houston Rockets reportedly tried to go after him at the trade deadline, but were rebuffed by Brooklyn.
If Bridges were ever to become available, the Rockets would probably have leverage over any other potential suitor. They have future Nets' draft picks that would be more valuable than any other pick Brooklyn could get back for Bridges.
However, Utah has a ton of stuff they could send Brooklyn's way. They have nine additional firsts as well as all but one of their own (Utah owes Oklahoma City a top-10 protected pick that looks unlikely to convey this season). If the Jazz wanted to get back in the playoff picture next season, it's very likely they could outbid anybody but the Thunder for Bridges.
Utah could also very much use Bridges. They are short on wings at a time where everyone wants to have a lot of them. Lauri Markkanen currently starts at the three and does a great job there. He was an All-Star last season and was in the conversation this year.
But his natural position is the four and Utah doesn't have a ton of depth behind him on the wing. Young players like Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang currently occupy that position behind Markkanen. The Jazz are deep at guard and Walker Kessler locks down the middle.
Bridges would really round out their team. It won't be easy to get him, but if anybody can, it would be a team flush with assets like the Jazz.
Trae Young, Hawks
Trading for Trae Young wouldn't round out Utah's roster as cleanly as Bridges would. Utah has a ton of guards already and most of them are solid veterans or intriguing young players.
Collin Sexton is enjoying a career season, Keyonte George has flashed positively as a rookie and Jordan Clarkson is a proven offensive sparkplug. That's not to mention Kris Dunn's value defensively and other young players on the Jazz's roster.
But none of them are as good as Young. The Atlanta Hawks are in a tricky spot this offseason. The Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt pairing has clearly not worked for two seasons now. The Hawks have a -5.8 net rating this season when those two have shared the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass.
It's probably time for the Hawks to move on from this duo. Atlanta going 12-10 in their last 22 games without Young after his finger injury will only lend more credence to a split. Young is the better player, but he can also fetch more assets back in a trade than Murray would. He might be the best player to become available in the offseason.
Young doesn't seem like a player the Jazz necessarily need. They've been able to get by with the guards they have on the roster already. However, Young is an upgrade over all of them and one of the best offensive players in the league. If the Jazz want to upgrade their talent portfolio, then Young could be the guy to do just that.