The Rockets move on with the Nets to Plan B.

As the NBA trade deadline heats up on Thursday, teams are rolling with the punches as players get dealt or teams pull them off the trading block. For the Houston Rockets, who were hot in pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, that means pivoting to Bridges' teammate Royce O’Neale after realizing a trade for the former isn’t going to work.

“Following an aggressive pursuit of Nets forward Mikal Bridges, as first reported by HoopsHype, the Houston Rockets expressed interest in another Nets player, league sources told HoopsHype – Royce O’Neale,” Michael Scotto reported on Thursday.

The Rockets are in an interesting position at the NBA trade deadline as both buyers and sellers. They are looking to add a 3-and-D wing, with Bridges as the grand prize and O’Neale as the consolation. On the selling side, Scotto also reports that there is interest around the league in Rockets swingman Jae’Sean Tate and point guard Aaron Holiday. Additionally, “center Jock Landale remains available on the trade market.”

The young Rockets are in an interesting position, sitting in 12th in the Western Conference. They started the campaign 13-9 but have slowly fallen down the standings. Even two slots out of the play-in tournament, though, Houston is only two games back in the loss column of the Los Angeles Lakers in the No. 9 spot.

With the right moves at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Rockets have a real chance to get back to their winning ways and challenge for their first postseason appearance since the 2019-20 season.