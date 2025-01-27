The Chicago Blackhawks traded Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Hall went to Carolina as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade with Chicago and the Colorado Avalanche. Hall's departure was certainly expected, and he could be the first of a few Chicago players on the move. The big-ticket Blackhawks trade candidate is defenseman Seth Jones at this point in the season.

The Blackhawks are considering trade offers for Jones, according to multiple reports. This is not to say a trade is likely by any means. There are a ton of hurdles involved that complicate matters. For instance, Jones is signed until 2030 at a $9.5 million cap hit. Additionally, the Chicago star has a full no-movement clause through the life of this contract.

Still, Jones is reportedly a potential trade candidate. He would net the Blackhawks the best return of any of their other players. While he struggled early in his Chicago tenure, he has emerged as a solid top-four defenseman. Those don't grow on trees, which may lead a team to pony up before the March 7th trade deadline.

There are a number of teams seeking a defensive upgrade this season. And two of them have the cap space and assets needed to make a move for the Blackhawks star. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Seth Jones ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7th.

The Jets could trade for Blackhawks' Seth Jones

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. Winnipeg had a historic start to the year but eventually came back down to Earth. Still, they look the part of a Stanley Cup contender. But the Jets could use a right-shot defenseman to play top-four minutes.

Jones certainly fits the bill. The Blackhawks defenseman has missed time with an ankle injury this season. However, that has not put a hamper on his style of play. Jones is on track to block more than 100 shots in a season for the 10th consecutive year. Jones can throw the body, as well, but doesn't rely on crunching checks to get his point across.

The Blackhawks star is not an elite offensive presence from the blueline. But he certainly provides important offense to help his team. He has two 50+ point campaigns under his belt, as well as two 40+ point seasons. He scored 50+ points as recently as 2021-22.

Whether the Jets get that version of Jones is up for debate. However, he would certainly form a reliable tandem with Josh Morrissey at the top of Winnipeg's defensive pairings. Jones could be an integral part to a deep playoff run for Winnipeg.

The Stars could bring Seth Jones home

The Dallas Stars are certainly a team to watch for Seth Jones. Dallas could make a major splash at the NHL Trade Deadline coming up in about a month's time. The Stars are without Tyler Seguin for potentially the entire season. Placing his cap hit on long-term injured reserve opens up the potential for a massive move.

Dallas has one of the best right-shot defensemen in the world in Miro Heiskanen. Behind him, though, the depth on the right side of the blueline isn't the best. During the regular season, this could be masked. Once the Stanley Cup Playoffs come around, though, it could be a major issue.

The Stars made a big trade for Chris Tanev at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. This proved to be a success, as Tanev played an important role in the Stars' deep playoff run. Jones is not the pure defensive defenseman Tanev is. However, he could take a lot of the workload off Heiskanen come time for the postseason.