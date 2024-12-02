The New York Rangers are off to a sluggish start to the 2024-25 season. With 27 points out of 23 games, the season is far from over but they do not look as great as they did last year. Their 114-point regular season led to a President's Trophy but did not amount to a Stanley Cup. Now with a season slipping away, the Rangers should trade Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider soon.

These hypothetical trades are rooted in reality. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last week that GM Chris Drury was considering a trade of Trouba and Kreider. The report sent shockwaves through the hockey world and the Rangers did not respond well. A loss to the Flyers showed why they need a shake-up and why these trades need to happen.

Kreider was the more surprising addition to that report because he is a career Ranger and playing at a high level. His nine goals through 20 games played puts him around his career pace but he has no assists. For a team with so many needs and aging rapidly, they need younger players who can facilitate. Kreider is not a great defender and if he is not racking up assists, is not valuable to this Rangers team.

A young team looking for a veteran spark would be smart to pick up Kreider. The 33-year-old has two years left on his contract after this season at $6.25 million per season. His reasonable cap hit makes it easier to move, especially if the Rangers were willing to retain half the deal.

The Colorado Avalanche are similarly off to a rough start but it is mostly because of injuries. While goaltending is a bigger need, they could use someone to come in and dominate the powerplay. Adding Kreider's net-front game to Nate MacKinnon's passing would be a great combination.

Rangers should trade their captain this season

The Friedman report said nothing about Jacob Trouba that everyone did not already know. The Rangers captain was brutal in the postseason, caught a lot of blame for the loss to the Panthers, and was on the trade block last summer. Even though he is from Michigan, he used his trade protection to deny a trade to the Red Wings. Now, this season is going downhill and Trouba has not gotten much better. If they can work around the 16-team no-trade list he submitted, sending him elsewhere would be beneficial.

Trouba is signed through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $8 million. While he has declined significantly in recent years, Trouba is only 30 years old and could bounce back in a new setting. The Red Wings would be a great fit, as they have a pair of young defensemen who could use a strong mentor. Simon Edvisson and Moritz Seider are the future of Detroit and if Trouba helps develop them, it's a worthwhile investment.

The Utah Hockey Club would be an even better fit. The youngest member of the NHL has dealt with tremendous blue-line injuries and could use another defenseman. Plus, they have been losing a lot recently and could use a big name to draw people into the arena. Trouba fits both of those categories and would be a great fit.

If the Rangers do trade Trouba, they won't get much in return. That is why Utah is a great fit, as the Coyotes stocked their cupboard full of mid and late-round draft picks. Just getting most of his cap hit off the books is enough value for New York.

What comes after these veteran trades?

The first move that Chris Drury should make after trading Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba is re-signing Igor Shesterkin. Their goalie is aiming to become the highest-paid goalie in the league and is holding a firm line. While the future of the Rangers is in question, Shesterkin can stabilize a team of any skill set.

Other upcoming free agents include defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Artemi Panarin, whose deal is up in 2026. Extensions and adding new members to this core are the key moves that Drury should make.