East Carolina and NC State enter this game with very few opt-outs. East Carolina has been red-hot to close the year, while NC State has played better but has not played as well as the Pirates entering this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an East Carolina-NC State prediction and pick.

East Carolina-NC State Last Game – Matchup History

NC State leads the all-time series in the battle for the Victory Bell, 19-13. In their rivalry, NC State has won the last three matchups between these two teams. The last time they played, NC State won in a thriller, 21-20, in Greenville.

Overall Series: NC State leads 19-13

Here are the East Carolina-NC State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: East Carolina-NC State Odds

East Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

NC State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch East Carolina vs. NC State

Time: 5:45 pm ET/2:45 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

East Carolina has been having a great year on offense. They are averaging 433.3 yards and 32.5 points per game. The Pirates used two different quarterbacks this season. Their current starter is Katin Houser, and he has had a solid season. Houser has 1,859 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 60.6% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced, with Anthony Smith leading the team. Smith has 767 yards and six touchdowns on 38 receptions. The running game has also been solid for the Pirates. Rahjai Harris leads the team with 946 yards and 10 touchdowns on 189 carries. The Pirates should be able to score at will on the Wolfpack despite the competition difference between the two schools. This should be a shootout because the Wolfpack have been inconsistent at best on defense.

East Carolina's defense has been inconsistent this year. They are allowing 403.3 yards and 27.8 points per game. They are struggling against both the pass and the ground game. They allow 235.8 yards through the air and 167.5 yards on the ground. The Wolfpack have been inconsistent and have had growing pains on offense, but they enter this game playing well on that side of the ball. They should be able to score on this defense because of the inconsistency of the Pirates in their own right. Expect this to turn into a shootout between both schools in Maryland.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The NC State offense has been solid this season and has played better recently. They are averaging 373.6 yards and 29.2 points per game. CJ Bailey has steadied this offense after Grayson McCall was injured and ended his career earlier this season. Bailey has 2,183 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 64.1% completion percentage. The receivers have been inconsistent this season. Tight end Justin Joly is the leader in the receiving corps with 620 yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions. The running game has also been a disappointment this year. It was a running game by committee this season. Jordan Waters is the leading rusher with 445 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries. Then, Hollywood Smothers and Kendrick Raphael had over 400 yards rushing with 74 carries, and Smothers had six touchdowns to Raphael's four. This offense has gotten back on track and should score easily on a struggling East Carolina defense.

The NC State defense has struggled this season. They allow 384.8 yards and 30.5 points per game. They have also struggled against the ground game and the passing attack, allowing 241.1 yards through the air and 143.8 yards on the ground. This defense is going to have its hands full against the Pirates. Even though the Wolfpack have steadied their offense, this defense has still struggled. This rivalry will become a shootout because each team has the offense to score at will on each other. The defense needs more than Davin Vann to show up and play well across the unit, from the front seven to the secondary.

Final East Carolina-NC State Prediction & Pick

This game renews a rivalry in North Carolina. These programs do not have a long history of playing each other, but when they do, it's an underrated matchup in the state. Expect points, points, and more points. The cover is a great bet because each offense plays well, and each defense struggling. However, NC State is the better team overall and should do enough and get just enough stops for the win and cover. NC State should win and cover in this new edition of the rivalry matchup for the Victory Bell.

Final East Carolina-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -6.5 (-110), Over 58.5 (-110)