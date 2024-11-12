ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4, 2-3 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-3, 4-1 MAC) Wednesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Eastern Michigan-Ohio prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Eastern Michigan-Ohio Last Game – Matchup History

The last matchup between these two teams came in 2021. Ohio won that game 34-26.

Overall Series: Ohio leads the series 20-12-1 against Eastern Michigan.

Here are the Eastern Michigan-Ohio College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan-Ohio Odds

Eastern Michigan: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +280

Ohio: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eastern Michigan has to be at their best in this game. The Eagles are third in the MAC in yards per game, and third in points. Along with that, Eastern Michigan is pretty good in the pass game. Cole Snyder completes 60 percent of his passes, and he has thrown for 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions. In his last three games, Snyder has thrown seven touchdowns. Snyder has to be at his best if Eastern Michigan is going to beat a good Ohio team.

Ohio can run the ball well. This means Eastern Michigan has to be able to stop the run. They have to make Ohio a one dimensional team. The Eagles do give up some yards as they allow 4.6 per carry. However, Eastern Michigan does a great job punching the ball. They have forced 17 rushing fumbles on the season, which leads the MAC. If they can be strong in their run defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio is a very good scoring team. They are even better in conference play. In their five games, Ohio has scored 33.0 points per game. In their last two games, Ohio has scored 47 and 41 points. The Bobcats are putting up great games lately, and it is a big reason why they are 4-1 in the MAC. If Ohio continues to score as they have been in conference, they will be able to win this game at home.

As mentioned, a lot of Ohio's offense comes on the ground. Anthony Tyus III is the leading back on the team. He has 694 yards on the season, and averages 5.5 yards per carry. Tyus has also gotten in the endzone six times. Along with Tyus, quarterback Parker Navarro and backup running back Ricky Hunt Jr have a combined seven touchdowns. Now, Ohio needs to make sure they do not fumble, but they should be able to put up some yards on the ground against Eastern Michigan.

Ohio is solid in the pass game defensively, and that is where they will have to excel Wednesday night. They allow just over 200 yards per game, and have given up only 10 passing touchdowns through nine games. Ohio also has six interceptions, and 20 sacks this season. Ohio has to stay strong in their pass defense if they want to win this game.

Final Eastern Michigan-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Ohio is clicking on both sides of the ball right now, and there are no signs of them slowing down. Eastern Michigan has some good players, but I do not think it will be enough to win on the road. I will take Ohio to cover the spread.

Final Eastern Michigan-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -9.5 (-120)