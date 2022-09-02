‘Eat s*** West Virginia’: Pittsburgh football DB Marquis Williams’ NSFW message to Mountaineers after winning Backyard Brawl

Tensions boiled over after a competitive Backyard Brawl between the Pittsburgh Panthers football and West Virginia Mountaineers football programs on Thursday. Immediately after Pitt’s 38-31 victory, Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams took an age-old chant and turned it upside down, punctuating his team’s victory over their hated rivals in the process. Andrea Adelson of ESPN has the details.

“West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons got into a shouting match with a Pitt staff member before leaving. Williams punctuated the scene by chanting, “Eat S— West Virginia” — switching the team names in the profane West Virginia chant, “Eat s— Pitt.”

Even after not playing for 11 years, the hatred between Pittsburgh football and West Virginia is still as strong as ever. The two squads played their hearts out, culminating in a back-and-forth affair that stretched into a dramatic fourth quarter.

The Panthers stormed back in the final minutes of the fourth, scoring a pair of touchdowns to secure the Backyard Brawl victory. Then, the shenanigans started.

And Marquis Williams etched his name into Backyard Brawl lore with his ‘Eat s*** West Virginia’ message.