Echo is set to debut on Disney+ next year as Marvel's new TV show. Here's everything you need to know about the mimicking martial artist.

The complex anti-hero Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, will take center stage in her series after making her debut in Hawkeye. While some may know her only from Hawkeye, Echo has deep roots within Marvel comics lore.

First introduced in 1999's Daredevil Issue #9, Maya is a Native American who lost her hearing as a child. In the comics, she works with Daredevil to help those in need using her abilities.

Recently, fans saw Maya's backstory tied to Hawekeye's Clint Barton as depicted in Avengers: Endgame. But now, it's time to hear her once more in a new Disney+ show.

Who is Echo?

Echo or Maya Lopez was born deaf but discovered she could mimic movements perfectly. Hence, the name. This helped her overcome her disability. Soon, she became a skilled martial artist, joining her father William's criminal syndicate the Tracksuit Mafia.

However—during the Blip, Clint Barton wreaked havoc among syndicates under the alias of Ronin. In his rampage, he killed William who died in Maya's arms. From there, she promised to seek revenge against Ronin. But at the time, no one but the Avengers knew who he was.

Now, when Ronin re-emerged in the Hawkeye series, Maya sent the Tracksuits after him. But soon realized it was Clint Barton. Together with Kate Bishop, Maya kidnapped the two and interrogated them. The two eventually escaped.

This didn't stop Echo, though. She kept her pursuit and clashed with Barton and Bishop. She was injured by Bishop while ambushed at her apartment, also encountering Black Widow Yelena Belova.

At the end of the Hawkeye series, Echo found out that Ronin was given a tip on her father's whereabouts. The tip coming from her adoptive uncle, the Kingpin. She killed Kazimierczack for lying to her and the ‘allegedly' shot the Kingpin dead.

This is where Maya Lopez continues her story in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo. Though Kingpin survived, his fate remains unknown.

Echo on Disney+ Show

Echo will explore Maya's past as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma and reconnects with her Native American roots. Still grappling with the sins of her past within the Tracksuit Mafia and her relationship with Kingpin, Maya must come to terms with the traumatic events that have shaped her life.

Although not much of the plot is out yet, Echo promises to delve deeper into Maya's origins, her deafness, and her complicated history with Kingpin. Maya proved herself as a complex, morally conflicted character in Hawkeye, so fans are eager to see her story expanded in her own solo outing.

Echo comes out MCU's new Disney+ show on January 10, 2024.