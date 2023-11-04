Echo's darker tone and violent action are already drawing comparisons to several big name properties on TV and film.

The first trailer for Echo gave a glimpse at the darker tone Marvel Studios is taking the series, earning it the first TV-MA rating for any of its Disney+ series. This has been garnering comparisons to John Wick and Breaking Bad, as a result, with the series seemingly taking inspiration from both.

Comparisons of Echo to John Wick and Breaking Bad came about from footage screened to select outlets by Disney ahead of the first trailer's release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One point brought up was how the tone made the series feel more akin to “a cable drama rather than an MCU streaming series.”

Director's Sydney Freeman's own statements on Echo and how it follows “a villain” especially leans into the Breaking Bad comparisons being made. The acclaimed AMC show never hid the fact that Walter White was becoming a more unlikable character as Breaking Bad went on, with him even noting near the end of series how he enjoyed it. While Echo hints that the titular character may be looking for a degree of redemption from her criminal past, it appears that history will be a major focal point for her and her relationship with Kingpin.

The John Wick comparisons are much more clear from the trailer, alone, with the taste of the action audiences can expect to see from Echo at its release. John Wick has become one of the most popular action franchises in modern cinema thanks, in part, to the brutal, personal, and stylized fight scenes found across four films and its spin-off Peacock series, The Continental. Some of the action and fight scenes teased in Echo's debut trailer look as if they ripped right out of the John Wick world, which may only escalate as characters such as Kingpin and Daredevil get involved.

Echo is scheduled to release on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.