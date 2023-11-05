The upcoming Disney+ Echo series will be the first project under the new banner allowing for smaller, "street-level" stakes and characters.

The debut trailer for Echo appeared to catch many longtime viewers off-guard with its darker, more violent style compared to the rest of the MCU that may become more common as part of Marvel Studios' new Marvel Spotlight banner.

Marvel Studios officially unveiled the Marvel Spotlight banner during a Q&A at a Saturday screening for Echo‘s first two episodes in Durant, Oklahoma, as part of the Choctaw Nation’s annual Powwow. Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum spoke about the new banner, saying it will give the studio an avenue to tell “grounded, character-driven stories” with “street-level stakes” that don't have to be as closely intertwined with the MCU's larger narratives, according to Marvel.

“Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story,” Winderbaum said.

The new banner will have its own opening logo with music provided by composer Michael Giacchino.

The opening intro for Marvel Spotlight, the MCU’s new label. These projects will focus on more grounded, character-driven stories with street-level stakes. pic.twitter.com/OaylT8HLd4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2023

The Marvel Spotlight reveal comes after months of behind-the-scenes turmoil and changes made to Marvel Studios' TV division. It was previously reported the studio's approach to series production was similar to films, with budgets at or above $150 million, producing the entire season, and fixing any potential issues with reshoots and post-production. However, the method was reportedly creating more issues for the studio as time went on and led to subsequent shake-ups that will see Marvel Studios adapt a more traditional TV production style.

Based on Winderbaum's statements, the studio also looks to be using the new banner to remove any restrictions or expectations of certain characters interacting with the larger universe. It has been a concern creeping up with some audience members in recent years as the MCU introduces more and more characters that feel further removed from the Avengers and central characters, such as Moon Knight. The Marvel Spotlight banner could address this concern, though it remains to be seen how effective it will be.

Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.