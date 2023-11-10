Ed Sheeran ended his mathematics era with Subtract, which just received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Earlier this year, Sheeran released Subtract (stylized as -). This was the fifth and final album named after a mathematic symbol. All four of those albums — Addition, Multiply, Divide, and Equals — were all nominated for a Grammy in some capacity.

The 2024 Grammy nominations were announced on November 10. Sheeran's Subtract album received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Unfortunately, he faces some stiff competition. Taylor Swift's Midnights and Olivia Rodrigo's Guts were also nominated. The other two nominees were Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry and Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation.

This marks Sheeran's 17th Grammy nomination. His first nomination was for “The A Team,” Sheeran's first big hit. He would rack up more awards the next year, but Multiply brought him Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nominations. His song for the Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug, “I See Fire,” was also nominated at the 57th Grammy Awards.

At the 58th Grammy Awards, Sheeran would have his biggest night to date. He won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for “Thinking out Loud.” A couple of years later, he'd win Best Pop Vocal Album for Divide and took home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You.”

Ed Sheeran has since ended his mathematics era. He released a second album this year, Autumn Variations, which is the start of four seasoned-themed albums. Sheeran is currently on a break from his “Mathematics” tour, which celebrates his first five (and the No.6 Collaborations album) albums. He resumes the tour in January 2024.