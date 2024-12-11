Finally, fans of Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran is getting back into pop with his next album.

Speaking to Variety about his new song “Under the Tree” for a new animated Netflix holiday movie, That Christmas, Sheeran said he has already recorded his next album. Additionally, he has already shot two music videos and has two more shoots planned for 2025.

This is a major change of pace for Sheeran, whose last two albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations, were not pop albums. He said Subtract “was obviously a completely different record that didn't really call for big pop stuff.”

He seems happy with the upcoming shift in focus. “It feels like I'm getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time,” he told Variety. “It's quite exciting.”

Of course, Sheeran is best known for his pop songs. Songs like “Sing,” “Shape of You,” and “Castle on the Hill” made him a household name. However, his last album with pop music was Equals, which was released in 2021.

It sounds like Sheeran's next album will come out in 2025. Variety notes that he is preparing for a “big promo campaign” for the untitled album.

What is Ed Sheeran up to before the release of his next album?

Before the release of his next album, Sheeran will resume the Mathematics Tour. He is currently preparing for the fourth year of the blockbuster tour.

He will start the 2025 run of shows on January 24 in Thimphu, Bhutan. Throughout the rest of the year, he will also visit India, China, Qatar, Bahrain, Spain, France, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark.

The Mathematics Tour is set to conclude with three shows in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, from September 5-7.

While the Mathematics Tour's itinerary doesn't consist of as many shows as the Divide (260 shows) or Multiply (180 shows) tours, it has lasted longer than both.

It started on April 23, 2022, with a show in Dublin, Ireland. The tour started with a European leg and will also conclude with one in 2025.

Similar to the Eras Tour, the Mathematics Tour is a celebration of Sheeran's career. While it started in support of his fifth album, Equals, he also released Subtract (and later Autumn Variations) while on tour. He incorporates songs from all of his albums in the setlist.

In 2023, Sheeran also went on the Subtract Tour while on the Mathematics Tour. He would play shows in a smaller venue and perform the album in full in an intimate show.