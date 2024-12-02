Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers concluded one of the best seasons in school history with an appearance in the NCAA FCS Playoffs as they battled valiantly against Montana, unfortunately losing 41-27. Despite the loss, the Tiger program under George looks to be on a path to sustained success for years to come.

In a quote attained by the Tennessean, George reflects on his journey and expressed interest in continuing his run with Tennessee State.

“I'm excited. I'm really excited,” George said. “It hurts that we can't go on (in the playoffs), but in order to get there we had to go through it. This is part of the process. God willing, if I'm here for the next five or six years, it's going to take us time to become an elite program where we're consistent and we're sustainable.”

George's reaffirmation of his loyalty to the Tigers is refreshing, echoing his sentiments when rumors swirled during the offseason about Ohio State being interested in bringing in George as a running back coach. Ohio State reporter poured cold water on the rumors with a post on X in March.

“To nip one rumor in the bud, former Ohio State Heisman-winning RB Eddie Geroge now TSU Tigers HC tells me he is NOT interested in now-open OSU rb job,” May wrote in a post on X. “But his current RB coach and former Ohio State rb Pepe Pearson likely is.”

Since taking the helm of Tennessee State football in 2021, Eddie George has transformed the program into a rising powerhouse. In his first season, the team finished with a 5-6 record, but this year they’ve achieved a remarkable 9-4 record and secured a conference title. This impressive turnaround reflects George's dedication to building an elite program and his commitment to excellence. But, the former Heisman winner and Tennessee Titans great initially didn't want to be a coach.

Following the success of Deion Sanders at Jackson State, many theorized on the next football great that would dawn a headset and lead a college program to massive success. Tennessee State, under the leadership of Mikki Allen, pursued George in the hopes of securing him to lead the football program, which experienced immense struggles after runs of dominance as a traditional HBCU power.

Prior to leading Tennessee State, George had no experience as a coach on any level let alone a D1 FCS program. He turned down the offer to lead Tennessee State for this very fact. Still Tennessee State pursued the opportunity.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure you know what you're asking me? But it just resonated in my spirit, and it wouldn't go away,” George said in a quote obtained by the Tennesseean in 2021.

Not long after the Eddie George era had begun in the Land of Golden Sunshine. George and the Tigers experienced their share of struggles, going 5-6 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2022. The team then turned the corner with a 6-5 record, posting their first winning season since 2017. This year's team etched themselves in history as they finished 9-4, won a share of the Big South-OVC championship and clinched a bid in the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013.

With exciting matchups already on the schedule for next season such as a matchup with North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State football fans have plenty to look forward to. This year, the Tigers offered a glimpse of their immense potential when both the offense and defense came together seamlessly on the field. Their efforts paid off with a conference title—the first since 1999—a perfect 4-0 record in HBCU matchups, and the Tigers highest AFCA Coaches Poll ranking in seven seasons, reaching No. 19.