Amid discussions about taking a potential coaching job at his alma mater Ohio State, Tennessee State head coach Eddie George emphatically denies the rumors. George, now entering his fourth year at Tennessee State, told longtime Ohio State reporter Tim May that he's staying in Nashville.
“To nip one rumor in the bud, former Ohio State Heisman-winning RB Eddie Geroge now TSU Tigers HC tells me he is NOT interested in now-open OSU rb job,” May wrote in a post on X. “But his current RB coach and former Ohio State rb Pepe Pearson likely is.”
The rumor started when Tony Alford, the former running back coach in Columbus, left for the same position at Michigan. Additionally, former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons made headlines months ago when he left to take a running backs coach position at Duke. People started to believe that George might follow in Simmons footsteps, but he seems content at Tennessee State.
George took over the Tigers' program in 2021 as a high-profile answer to their football woes. After two seasons of finishing below .500, Tennessee State finally broke through in 2023 by going 6-5. The Tigers hope to continue their upward development, particularly by becoming true contenders in the Ohio Valley Conference. They won just two of their six conference games last season.