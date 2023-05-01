One mystery that has been solved is the release date of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 thanks to star Steve Martin.

During a stop at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on Martin’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour with Martin Short, Martin dropped the news of the Season 3 premiere date of Only Murders in the Building while warming up the audience for the show.

Variety reported that Martin said, “Catch the new season [of Only Murders in the Building” on] August 8.” Short then followed up with, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

Only Murders in the Building is one of Hulu‘s most successful shows. The first season alone received 17 Emmy nominations at the 2022 ceremony, and the second season is bound to add to that total once nominations are announced.

The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and follows a trio of strangers (played by Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez) whose love of true crime podcasts brings them together to solve the mystery of the death of someone who lives in the building they all share.

The first three episodes of the first season of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 31, 2021, and ran for 10 episodes until October 19, 2021. The second season premiered on June 28, 2022, before wrapping up on August 23, 2022. Assuming Martin’s comments are true, the third season of the series is keeping the tradition of a summer premiere date alive.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will premiere on August 8, 2023, on Hulu.