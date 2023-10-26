This weekend, Jude Bellingham stands at the threshold of footballing history, ready to etch his name alongside legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 20-year-old English sensation has taken the Santiago Bernabeu by storm, amassing a staggering 11 goals in just 12 matches across all competitions, an impressive feat by any standard. Bellingham braces himself for the ultimate test as he prepares for his first-ever El Clasico, the fiercely contested clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

As one of the most-watched club football matches worldwide, El Clasico promises to be a defining moment in the young star's career, offering him the chance to cement his rapid rise to superstardom further. El Clasico has seen its share of iconic moments, from Ronaldo's memorable ‘calma' celebration in 2012 to Messi's shirt-waving jubilation in 2017. With both Messi and Ronaldo having passed the torch to the next generation of footballing talent, Bellingham has the unique opportunity to create a legendary moment. His distinctive celebration, where he stands with arms raised high, has become his trademark and ignited a craze among Real Madrid fans, who replicate the gesture whenever he finds the net.

As Bellingham readies himself for Saturday's showdown, all eyes are on the rising star. He will achieve a historic milestone if he can maintain his impressive goalscoring form and make a decisive impact in this high-stakes match. Bellingham could become the first Englishman to score in El Clasico since Michael Owen's memorable strike during Real Madrid's 4-2 victory over Barcelona in 2005.

As the young midfielder takes center stage in one of football's most prestigious fixtures, football enthusiasts eagerly await to witness if he can inscribe his name in the annals of El Clasico history alongside iconic figures like Messi and Ronaldo. Bellingham's remarkable ascent in the sport reaches a pivotal moment, and the footballing world watches with bated breath to see if he can seize this opportunity and leave an indelible mark on El Clasico.