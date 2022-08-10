Eli Manning joins Kevin Durant, Sue Bird in ownership group of Gotham FC

Gotham FC added another notable member to its ownership group on Wednesday. Former New York Giants Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning is the latest big name to join Gotham FC’s ranks, having joined the local soccer club’s ownership group. The team released an official announcement regarding Manning joining its ownership on Wednesday, welcoming the former NFL star to the club.

Gotham FC lists its “founding owners” as Tammy Murphy, Phil Murphy, and Steven Temares. Its operating owners include Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant, Bobby Cho, and Ed Nalbandian.

Eli Manning is listed on the team site as a “strategic investor,” joining the likes of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, WNBA legend Sue Bird, United States soccer hero Carli Lloyd, as well as Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman, and New York Giants executive Pete Guelli, who was added to the ownership group at the same time as Manning.

In a press release on Wednesday, Manning revealed why he decided to take the opportunity with Gotham FC.

“I have lived and worked in this community for almost two decades,” said Eli Manning. “It’s home to me, and Gotham FC is my family’s favorite soccer club. Combine that with the organization’s strong leadership, talented roster, and sustained growth, and it became clear that joining this great group was a fantastic opportunity.”

Tammy Murphy was clearly excited to bring on such notable investors for the club.

“Eli [Manning] is known for the positive and influential impact he has on our communities,” said Murphy. “His legendary work-ethic, drive for success, and passion for giving back to the community will be tremendous assets for our club.”

Gotham FC is currently in 11th place out of 12 teams in the NWSL, having won four games and lost eight.