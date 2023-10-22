In an upset that will shake up the CIAA championship race as we head to the final week of the season, Elizabeth City State beat top-ranked and previously undefeated Virginia State 17-16. Entering this game, Virginia State was ranked #16 in the DII AFCA coaches poll while Elizabeth City State only won a game over a struggling Saint Augustine's team 13-0 in Week 2.

Virginia State finished the game with more passing yards, as Trojans quarterback Jordan Davis threw for 282 yards and 1 touchdown and one interception on 22 of 34 completions. He also ran for a touchdown. However, the difference in the game was both team's run total. The Vikings were able to hold Virginia State 46 yards and 1.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, The Vikings rushed for 146 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Both teams struggled out the gate to score, with both teams having unsuccessful opening drives. Elizabeth City hit a field goal to get the first score of the game 3-0. But Virgina State, not to be outdone, strung together a 7 play, 66-yard drive that ended in a Davis one-yard touchdown run. The Trojans went up 7-6 after the successful PAT and it seemed as if the top team in the CIAA was starting to regain its composure. But, Elizabeth City was undeterred.

Vikings quarterback Donoven Davenport threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ian Edwards that put them up 10-7 after the PAT. After the trading of touchdowns, both teams were unable to get on the scoreboard until the third quarter. Elizabeth City's Dev'on Grant snagged an interception off of a Davis screen pass that he returned for a touchdown to put the team up 17-7. Ironically, that would be Elizabeth City's final score of the game.

Shortly as the fourth quarter started, Virginia State was able to capitalize on a fumble by the Vikings that turned into a field goal that made the score 17-10. Elizabeth City then scored a touchdown to put themselves within striking distance of winning with 1:20 left in the game after Davis found Lucas Nunez on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Trojans could've tied the game but their PAT was unsuccessful, making the score 17-16.

Virginia State was able to successfully execute an onside kick that could've put them back in position to win the game but the referees deemed that the touched the ball too soon. Because of that, Elizabeth City kneeled the rest of the game away and secured the upset victory of the weekend and quite possibly the season. Although the loss won't count against their divisional record, as they still lead the pack in the CIAA North, it ads an extra layer of intrigue as Virginia State gears up to play CIAA Championship contender and rival Virginia Union University on November 4. Th game very well could determine who makes it out of the CIAA North.

In the meantime, Virginia State prepares to regroup against a tough Lincoln University of Pennsylvania team that has had it's most successful season in recent memory. The teams face off on Saturday at 2 PM in what will be the Trojan's final home game of the season.