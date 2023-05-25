Elliot Page, an actor best known for his role in Juno and an avid activist, will release a memoir called Pageboy. It comes to shelves June 6. Page tells the story of his body image as a trans man, his experiences as a famous trans person, and growing up in Hollywood as a Queer person. He released the first chapter of his memoir May 25.

“I didn’t think I could write a book,” Page told People. “Books, particularly memoirs, have really shifted my life, offered me inspiration, comfort, been humbling, all of those things. And I think this period of not just hate, of course, but misinformation or just blatant lies about LGTBQ+ lives, about our healthcare, it felt like the right time. Trans and queer stories are so often picked apart, or worse, universalized.”

He continued, sharing that his experience was distinctly unique. “My experience as a trans person and this life I have, and the privilege I have does not represent the reality of most trans lives,” he said. “I think it’s crucial, I think we need to feel represented and see ourselves, you know, that’s not something I had like as a kid.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Page continued, talking about the realities of being an trans identifying person. “The reality is, trans people disproportionately are unemployed, disproportionately experience homelessness. Trans women of color are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare or couldn’t access it.”

According to the ACLU, states work to pass laws every year protecting LGBTQ individuals, but that doesn’t stop legislatures from advancing bills that target trans people. They attacked drag performers, gender affirming healthcare for trans youth, and allow the use of religion to discriminate.

Check out Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy on June 6.