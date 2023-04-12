Even the most powerful people can be wrong — and to give him some credit, Elon Musk has recently done that in his recent live interview with the BBC. However, the admissions he made will likely come as no surprise to any Twitter user.

The Must takeover of Twitter began on October 27, 2022, when he purchased the company for $44 billion. In the BBC interview, Musk admitted that the only reason he actually went through with the purchase was that he was under the belief that the judge would have to go through with the deal (he had attempted to back out after the bid earlier in the year). However, despite the tumultuous results over the past few months, Musk has no regrets about that decision.

But it hasn’t been easy, and Musk described his time with Twitter as “painful” and a “rollercoaster” and added that the whole thing has been “really quite a stressful situation over the last several months.” It’s so stressful that he sometimes sleeps at the office. You can rest easy, though, as he revealed that a couch in the library “that nobody goes to” serves as his bed on nights that require it.

Luckily, it seems like Musk may be getting some things in order. The whole Twitter Blue and legacy verification situation has been long-winded and messy, but in the interview with the BBC, he did say that the legacy checkmarks would be removed by the end of this week. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, but you can check out some of the BBC interview with Elon Musk below.