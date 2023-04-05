Forbes’ annual list of the world’s richest billionaires has seen some interesting shifts this year. Pop star Rihanna joined the billionaires’ club in recent years thanks to her ventures in beauty and lingerie with her brand Fenty. One fan on Twitter wrote, “I see why Rihanna a billionaire this savage Fenty has yet to let me down.” With a net worth of $1.4 billion, she has landed at number 2,002 on the list, the New York Post reports.

Notably, Rihanna’s French business partner Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, overtook Elon Musk as the richest person in the world. Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk is now ranked second, worth $180 billion, a drop of $39 billion from last year, because of the Twitter stock purchase that caused Tesla’s stock to dip sharply.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is also on the list, at number 2,259 with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Kim Kardashian who is the founder of Skims shapewear clothing line has seen huge success with the company worth an estimated $3.2 billion.

Jay-Z has also seen an increase in wealth, with his net worth up to $2.5 billion from $1.4 billion, placing him at 1,217 on the list.

However, Jay-Z’s old favorite running mate, Kanye West is not on the list this year after falling out of the billionaire club. His net worth dropped from $6.6 billion to $1.8 billion after the end of his partnership with Adidas, leaving him off the list.

Overall, the combined wealth of the world’s billionaires now stands at $12.2 trillion. The Forbes list provides an insight into the shifting fortunes of the world’s richest people, including those who have made their fortune through entrepreneurship, entertainment, and fashion.