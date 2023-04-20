Elon Musk’s giant rocket Starship failed to take off on Monday, April 17th due to issues with a frozen valve. Now, Musk and SpaceX, the aerospace manufacturer, redeemed themselves this morning on Thursday, April 20th, 8:28 am Central Time.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is a next-generation spacecraft designed by Elon Musk to fulfill his lifelong dream to integrate multi-planetary life. It’s a fully reusable rocket consisting of two components: Super Heavy boosters and the Starship spacecraft. The Super Heavy booster is the first stage rocket designed to propel the vehicle into the atmosphere. To reach the second stage of lift off, Super Heavy needed to separate from Starship, as its no longer needed. Today, however, Starship didn’t reach the second stage.

With only T-40 seconds left until lift off, the clock recycled its initial countdown and then paused at T-40 seconds. While it isn’t yet clear what held up Starship, there was some whisperings of high booster pressure and completing a final purging. Then, Starship accomplished its first integrated test launch, getting the vehicle from the pad. After take off, the spacecraft began to spin instead of separating like it was supposed to and promptly exploded mid-air. The SpaceX team reported that they would be working with local authorities in the recovery process.

Elon Musk was pleased with the results despite its ultimate explosion. Earlier, Musk said that, “Just getting the vehicle off the ground and not destroying the launch pad infrastructure would be considered “a win,” per BBC News. He then congratulated the team on an exciting first test launch in a tweet, and that he “learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months.”