Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that he has chosen a new CEO for Twitter, per CNBC. He will be stepping down from the role in the coming weeks. Musk made the announcement on Thursday, but did not reveal the identity of the incoming chief executive.

In the tweet, he announced that he “hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Musk plans to transition to a new role as executive chairman and chief technology officer, where he will focus on “overseeing product.”

Musk promised to step down as the head of Twitter last year, following a Twitter poll he posted, in which 57% of respondents called for him to stop leading the company. Apparently he’s found someone “foolish enough to take the job.” The poll was conducted after Musk acquired Twitter in October and made significant changes to the platform, including slashing the company’s workforce by roughly 75% in an effort to reduce costs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, these changes raised concerns about Twitter’s ability to maintain its platform, per ABC. With Musk’s move to a new role, the incoming CEO will face the challenge of navigating a platform that has undergone significant changes while still maintaining its user base and relevance in the social media landscape.

Musk’s move to a new role at Twitter also signals his ongoing involvement in the tech industry. As executive chairman and chief technology officer, he will continue to oversee the development of new products and technologies at the company. Musk’s announcement marks the end of an era for Twitter and the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s history.