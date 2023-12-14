Elton John's Rocket Hour top 2023 songs list included the likes of indie darlings like Mitski and Boygenius.

On December 14, John announced his Rocket Hour's “Tracks of 2023.” The full list can be read below. 15 tracks were below including the likes of Joni Mitchell and James Blake. Notably, two indie artists, Mitski and Boygenius, were named on John's list.

“My Love Is All Mine All Mine” was Mitski's first song to chart on Billboard's Hot 100. The indie rockstar has been making music for over a decade, but this put her in the spotlight.

She is also fresh off an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Mitski co-wrote “This Is a Life” for the Daniels' film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The song ultimately lost to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Mitski's seventh album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” featured “My Love Is All Mine All Mind.” The track was the third single off of the album and was released as a single on October 3.

Boygenius is an indie supergroup that consists of Phoebe Bridgres, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. They had previously released an EP, titled Boygenius, before releasing The Record in 2023. “Not Strong Enough” was the second single after the trio of “$20,” “Emily I'm Sorry,” and “True Blue” were released on January 18.

The Record is up for several Grammys including Album of the Year. “Not Strong Enough” is also up for three awards itself, Record of the Year, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance.

Elton John is making the most of his retirement and highlighting new artists. John has been around for decades, recording dozens of hits throughout his illustrious career. He recently wrapped up his final tour, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after nearly five years. It kicked off in September 2018 and concluded on July 8, 2023.

Rocket Hour's “Tracks of 2023”