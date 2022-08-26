Former Square Enix subsidiaries Square Enix Montreal, Eidos Montreal, and Crystal Dynamics are all now under the Embracer Group.

Embracer Group continues its buying spree as it adds three more studios to its growing cadre of video game companies. Its latest acquisitions are the ones Square Enix has given up for – you guessed it – NFT.

After months of finalizing its purchase, Embracer Group now completed its buyout of Square Enix Montreal, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos Montreal. This acquisition means that the conglomerate now has control over a treasure trove of IPs. Coming straight from the group’s press release, this acquisition means Embracer now owns “a catalog of IPs including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and more than 50 back-catalog games from SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.”

This is, indeed, a sad day for Square Enix fans, seeing how their beloved company is straying from the light and coming close and closer to the fire of NFT like a moth in the night. However, fans of the IPs above should actually feel overjoyed especially since Square Enix has completely turned its back from these titles and has given up on them for a long time now. This acquisition means renewed hope for these titles, as a new group will finally be able to work on fresh new takes for these games. Expect new reboots for Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain in the next several years.

As for Square Enix – well, as a long-time fan, we’re just disappointed in the direction the company has been taking recently. While it still puts out amazing games, especially Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest games, it’s disappointing that Square Enix wasn’t able to capitalize on its IPs. Sadly, we can’t hope for Square Enix to use this reduced load as a sign that they’ll have a more focused outlook on their video games. Yes, we’re getting DioField Chronicles, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Valkyrie Elysium soon and those are big games. However, what will come next? We’re not sure. If recent history was to be the indicator, chances are they’d use their resources to focus on blockchain and mobile games instead.