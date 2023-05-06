Emily Ratajkowski is currently single but the model is open to dating whoever she clicks with next. Ratajkowski graced the cover HommeGirl’s Volume 9 where she told the publication about her personal life including who she would be open to dating.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been single in my life,” Ratajkowski told HommeGirls. “Younger version of myself would have [probably] settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.

Ratajkowski revealed that she is not exclusive to dating men and would be open to date a woman as well.

“Waiting for the right one to come along,” she continued. “I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like whoa I’m attracted to this person!”

Although she doesn’t think physicality is the utmost importance in deciding to date someone, she couldn’t help but reveal Megan Thee Stallion’s inner and outer beauty.

“In person she is like, unspeakably beautiful,” Ratajkowski said of the rapper. “Gorg skin [obviously] body-ody. And she’s NICE. And humble. So I stan.”

The model’s dating life has been a hot topic since her divorce from Bear McClard last year. She has since been linked to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, and Eric Andre. Moving forward, she wants her dating out of the limelight.

“I would def love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof. It’s definitely just part of the game,” she said. “When people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some s***. I want to have some fun sometimes.”