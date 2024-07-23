Eminem has just dethroned Taylor Swift. Well, at least for her time on the charts.

Deadline reports that Em's newest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has just debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. What's significant about this is that it ends Swift's 12-week run with her The Tortured Poets Department album. Mathers knocking her off her reign made her a week short of breaking a 50-year-old record that Stevie Wonder still holds. His record, Songs in the Key of Life, spent more time on top.

Beyond that, Eminem was the first to have ten straight number-one album debuts. This helped the single from the new album, Houdini, reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) came out on July 12.

Dethroning Swift of anything is quite the feet. After all, Tortured Pets Department is her 10th consecutive No. 1 studio album. It all started with 2008's Fearless, and she's been non-stop since. Beyond her albums, her Eras Tour is still in full swing overseas. Plus, last year, the concert footage from the tour was made into Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and earned $261.7 million worldwide.

Consequence notes that Swift had some competition for that top spot. Some notable albums and artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Zach Bryan, and others released albums during this time.

The Death of Slim Shady doesn't have the best reviews. At least from critics.

Though Em's new album is a hit, it has some serious mixed reviews from critics and fans. Some…not too kind.

Independent gave the album two stars, stating, “Mather's rapping maintains his signature sharpness of diction throughout; it's the content that's at fault: punching relentlessly downwards, so joylessly, so without inspiration.”

Rolling Stone was another publication that gave him just two stars, saying bluntly, “Well, he tried.”

However, Google's audience rating summary gives the album a 4.9 out of five stars. Fans seem to love the new album, even though critics mostly don't. And hey, it's on top of the charts right now, so Slim can't be too upset over any negative feedback from critics.

Though Eminem just beat Taylor Swift with his new album, at this point, it's probably safe to assume that the Cruel Summer singer will be winning more and more records as long as she's releasing music. After all, she's unstoppable. If it's not her music making headlines, it's her relationship with Travis Kelce. But for now, Eminem got the best of her on Billboard.